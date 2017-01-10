Watch Live: Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing
Donald Trump's pick for attorney general faces the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, is currently testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he is facing a tough line of questioning regarding his civil rights record and views on criminal justice. Several protesters challenging Sessions' fitness for the position have already been removed.
