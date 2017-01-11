Watch Live: Rex Tillerson's Confirmation Hearing
Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state goes before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman of Exxon Mobil, is currently testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state is expected to face a number of tough questions regarding his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and climate change.
