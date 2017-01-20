Uplifting, Heartbreaking, Enormous Crowds at Women's Marches Around The World

A march to protest the election of President Donald Trump in St. Paul, Minnesota, on November 9.

On Saturday, January 21, hundreds of thousands of women are marching in Washington, DC, to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. The organizers predict that they'll be joined by more than 2.5 million women in more than 600 marches worldwide. Want to find a march near you? Use this tool.

Mother Jones reporters are on the scene at the marches. Check back here for rolling updates.

4:09 p.m. EST:

3:55 p.m. EST: Here's footage of women marching in five states where Donald Trump won:

See the #WomensMarch in five states Donald Trump won. pic.twitter.com/jZLBy7cqnm — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 21, 2017

3:46 p.m. EST:

BREAKING: President Donald Trump accuses media of lying about inauguration crowds, wrongly says crowd reached Washington monument. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2017

3:45 p.m. EST: Even more signs (and chants!):

Fave chants of women's march 2k17:

1. "Heavy flow! Heavy flow!"

2. "Science is real!"

3. "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter." — ann friedman (@annfriedman) January 21, 2017

3:20 p.m. EST: Updates from New York City's march:

Schumer, in NYC as crowd yells. "Don't back down! One women says. "Save us!" pic.twitter.com/P5gqKwVWdk — Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) January 21, 2017

Crowd outside Trump hotel shouts, "Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame!" pic.twitter.com/Ox1ShEjE1I — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 21, 2017

3:16 p.m. EST: Lol.

Mansplaining the Women's March in Oakland pic.twitter.com/vdfUjeigiG — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) January 21, 2017

3:07 p.m. EST: The Associated Press reports that city officials have said that because the planned route for the march in Washington, DC, "is filled with protesters, a formal march is no longer possible." Marchers have been diverted along a different route.

SUBWAY SURGE: More people took DC's Metro to today's women's rights march than rode to Trump's inauguration. https://t.co/1qkUudxDEE pic.twitter.com/mhKLcvIqE6 — AP Interactive (@AP_Interactive) January 21, 2017

2:34 p.m. EST: We're hearing reports that attendance at marches nationwide has far surpassed predictions:

BREAKING: AP source: Crowd packs entire route of Women's March, preventing organizers from leading formal march toward White House. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2017

Police chief Acevedo: "I'm told they've never seen a crowd of this size in Houston, TX." #WomensMarchHTX #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qOweK096ke — Lisa Gray (@LisaGray_HouTX) January 21, 2017

Wow. Officers tell KGNU they think 200,000 are marching in Denver today. 5X more people than initially estimated. https://t.co/DoHXTNxkIq — Alex Burness (@alex_burness) January 21, 2017

BREAKING: AP sources say crowd packs entire route of Women's March, preventing organizers from leading formal march toward White House — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 21, 2017

A half million people at #WomensMarchOnWashington, oganizers say. That might be twice the size of Trump's inaugural https://t.co/7yKBGWhH4x https://t.co/uLrMOFrIDL — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 21, 2017

crowd extends for at least a mile at #WomensMarchOakland pic.twitter.com/ALXwo820SI — Ellen Cushing (@elcush) January 21, 2017

1:30 p.m. EST: Signs, signs, and more signs:

White man carrying this sign for his mother pic.twitter.com/Q4zJDp8wqq — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) January 21, 2017

Signs in the street pic.twitter.com/XdULTtlbbc — Oakland North (@northoaklandnow) January 21, 2017

1 p.m. EST: More than 500,000 marchers are now in Washington, DC, according to new estimates:

Latest: Washington city official estimates turnout for Women's March at 500K - double the initial predictions. https://t.co/wLkwOjbPYL — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2017

12:45 p.m. EST: Crowds swell at marches around the world:

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017

Crowds 8 deep at Harvard Square headed to Common for Women's March. MBTA not charging. Train operators shouting encouragement to marchers. pic.twitter.com/DBfzK7dUE8 — Ryan D. Enos (@RyanDEnos) January 21, 2017

12:25 p.m. EST: Well, this happened.

Self proclaimed anti-feminist men came out to protest the protest, attracting some attention from #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/Mic20sdVc2 — Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) January 21, 2017

12:15 p.m. EST:

BREAKING: @CNN reports more people on National Mall for #WomensMarch than yesterday at this time for inauguration. pic.twitter.com/cmgQNuCgCo — Marika Shaub (@marikatogo) January 21, 2017

Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally. pic.twitter.com/IjVelFUrLu — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 21, 2017

11:29 a.m. EST:

Marching to the march pic.twitter.com/bNz1ZDZsIH — the new ag secretary (@timothypmurphy) January 21, 2017

This one got a lot of cheers pic.twitter.com/UyZ6kMvFoD — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) January 21, 2017

More of 7th street. Completely full. pic.twitter.com/g54y2NmzHq — Hannah Levintova (@H_Lev) January 21, 2017

11:05 a.m. EST:

Huge waves of folks leaving Union Station pic.twitter.com/B7HcCobuFc — the new ag secretary (@timothypmurphy) January 21, 2017

10:04 a.m. EST:

Big cheers on 7th street at the enormous crowd gets its first look down the hill at the even bigger crowd in the mall. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/aXGZRlOL7s — James West (@jameswest2010) January 21, 2017

Big crowd at women's march. pic.twitter.com/Xknw98RB1V — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 21, 2017

Streams and streams of people walking into center of D.C. right now. Every street, a line of people in pink hats #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/2WQQRpSi2e — James West (@jameswest2010) January 21, 2017

Sensible walking shoes and nice hats and health bars, tick, tick, tick. Alexis Johns, Annette Rovito, Lisa Evans, all from Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/ahuC3pERqD — James West (@jameswest2010) January 21, 2017

I had to get him here. Charlie Brotman, inauguration announcer since Eisenhower dropped by Trump is HERE with us! #WomensMarch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gx0RJCBhUD — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 21, 2017

9:57 a.m. EST: The DC Metro is packed with attendees headed to the march.

Photos of the Shady Grove Metro station currently. Hearing it's an hour wait to get on the train. O____o #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/YOaaQ41v1s — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 21, 2017