Shortly after President Donald Trump delivered his first major speech before a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) took to Facebook Live to urge his supporters to continue protesting at Republican town halls to fight some of Trump's policies, including his plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"Those of you who attended rallies or town hall meetings: keep showing up, keep calling Congress, and continue to fight," he said.

The former Democratic presidential candidate also named some of the issues the president failed to address in his remarks, including social security, climate change, and rising incarceration rates.

Sanders also said that while some of Trump's promises "looked good on paper," the president's actions told a starkly different story. Some examples included Trump's line to improve clean air quality, which came just hours after he signed an executive order moving to eliminate the Clean Water Rule.