What's Lily White, Filthy Rich, and Has 14 Penises?

In his election victory speech, Donald Trump promised that "the forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer." Since then, he's assembled the wealthiest administration in US history, with key posts going to billionaires, millionaires, Wall Street insiders, and big donors who embody "the rigged, broken, corrupt system" he vowed to fix.

Illustrations by Mattias Mackler

Data as of February 2, 2017, before Viola withdrew as the nominee for secretary of the Army. The Cabinet includes the 15 executive department heads and the vice president. Cabinet-level positions include the heads of the Small Business Administration, the Office of Management and Budget, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Council of Economic Advisors, and the White House chief of staff, US trade representative, and United Nations ambassador.

