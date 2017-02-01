What's Lily White, Filthy Rich, and Has 14 Penises?
Trump's Cabinet picks, by the numbers
In his election victory speech, Donald Trump promised that "the forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer." Since then, he's assembled the wealthiest administration in US history, with key posts going to billionaires, millionaires, Wall Street insiders, and big donors who embody "the rigged, broken, corrupt system" he vowed to fix.
Illustrations by Mattias Mackler
Data as of February 2, 2017, before Viola withdrew as the nominee for secretary of the Army. The Cabinet includes the 15 executive department heads and the vice president. Cabinet-level positions include the heads of the Small Business Administration, the Office of Management and Budget, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Council of Economic Advisors, and the White House chief of staff, US trade representative, and United Nations ambassador.
Sources
Net worth of Trump Cabinet picks: Financial disclosures, Bloomberg, Forbes
Net worth of Obama and Bush Cabinets: Forbes
Medicaid expansion: AP, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Trump University fraud settlement: New York Times
Wealth of 126 million Americans: Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances; Joint Center for Housing Studies, Harvard University; Census Bureau
128 million Americans voted: David Wasserman, Cook Political Report
1% net worth: Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances; Joint Center for Housing Studies, Harvard University
Median net worth of US households: Edward Wolff, New York University
Past Cabinet diversity: New York Times
Growth of 1% incomes: World Wealth & Income Database
Growth of federal minimum wage: Department of Labor
Cohn bonus: New York Times
Viola net worth: Bloomberg
Warren net worth: Bloomberg
Paulson net worth: Forbes
Hamm net worth: Bloomberg
Icahn net worth: Bloomberg
Mercers net worth: The Atlantic
Trump campaign donations from millionaires and billionaires: Demos
Trump net worth: Forbes
Trump’s self-claimed net worth: Forbes; Trump; Timothy O’Brien, Bloomberg; Wall Street Journal; New York Times; Trump financial disclosure form
Think Like a Billionaire sales: Trump financial disclosure form
Trump/Obama/Bush: The White House; Trump: Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA; Ross: Albin Lohr-Jones/CNP/ZUMA; McMahon: Albin Lohr-Jones/DPA/ZUMA; DeVos: Ron Sachs/CNP/ZUMA; Mnuchin: Ron Sachs/CNP/ZUMA; Tillerson: Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA; Puzder: Ron Sachs/CNP/ZUMA; Carson: Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA; Chao: Bao Dandan/Xinhua/ZUMA; Price: Ron Sachs/CNP/ZUMA