Trump Blasts Report of "Repeated" Campaign Contact with Russia

The president has an especially bad Twitter meltdown.

Feb. 15, 2017 10:35 AM

President Donald Trump angrily repudiated a New York Times report that alleged his aides engaged in "repeated" contact with Russian officials throughout the campaign, taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday to blast the intelligence community for continuing to leak information to the media.

Trump's denial comes amid the fallout from former national security adviser Michael Flynn's abrupt resignation on Monday, after it was revealed he misled the administration about his communications to the Russian ambassador. The Washington Post reported last week Flynn discussed easing American sanctions against Russia, contradicting the administration's previous characterization of the calls as innocent.

In typical Trump fashion, the president on Wednesday thanked Bloomberg View columnist Eli Lake and Fox News for siding with his position on the ongoing leaks.

