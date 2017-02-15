On Wednesday, millionaire fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination to become President Donald Trump's secretary of labor. Puzder's confirmation hearing, delayed weeks due to his failure to submit required financial and ethics paperwork, was set for Thursday.

With his nomination facing stiff opposition from labor groups, Puzder had been bleeding support in recent days. On Wednesday, Mother Jones published details of some of the 39 labor violation claims that have been brought against his company, CKE, which owns both Hardee's and Carl's Jr. Also on Wednesday, Politico obtained and published video of a 1990 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, in which Puzder's ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, wore a disguise and claimed he abused her. (Winfrey handed over the tape at the request of senators.)

Earlier in the day, National Review tried to get ahead of the nomination's impending collapse by opposing it on immigration grounds. But as MoJo's Kevin Drum noted, it was probably just to change the narrative.

Well, it turns out he's soft on immigration: he supports comprehensive immigration reform rather than walls and high-profile raids. Can't have that. And just by coincidence, NR's opposition comes shortly after we learned that Puzder "employed an undocumented housekeeper for several years and failed to pay related taxes." I don't think NR actually cares about that, though. They only care that it gives Democrats a hook to fire up the opposition. Why give them a victory that will just make them even smugger than usual? Might as well pull the plug now and pretend that it was all because conservatives have such high moral standards.

