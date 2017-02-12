Saturday Night Live Just Aired A Kellyanne Conway Sketch That Is Very Controversial
Kellyanne Conway and Jake Tapper in a remake of Fatal Attraction.
Twitter is divided!
SNL just gave a gift to the White House with this sexist, unfunny Kellyanne Conway skit.— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2017
Casting Kellyanne Conway as Glenn Close was a miscalculation on SNL's part. Will be interpreted as unfair and mean to a wife and mother.— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2017
Not sure about that Kellyanne skit. #snl— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) February 12, 2017
as much as i loathe kellyanne, this highly sexualized SNL version of her gives me the icks— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) February 12, 2017
But a lot of people thought it was funny.
Sorry but this is not sexist. It’s actually brilliant. For many reasons. https://t.co/bCM9DG2EC8— Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) February 12, 2017
Who knows!
Make up your own mind.