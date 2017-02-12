Saturday Night Live Just Aired A Kellyanne Conway Sketch That Is Very Controversial

Kellyanne Conway and Jake Tapper in a remake of Fatal Attraction.

Twitter is divided!

SNL just gave a gift to the White House with this sexist, unfunny Kellyanne Conway skit. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2017

Casting Kellyanne Conway as Glenn Close was a miscalculation on SNL's part. Will be interpreted as unfair and mean to a wife and mother. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2017

Not sure about that Kellyanne skit. #snl — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) February 12, 2017

as much as i loathe kellyanne, this highly sexualized SNL version of her gives me the icks — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) February 12, 2017

But a lot of people thought it was funny.

Sorry but this is not sexist. It’s actually brilliant. For many reasons. https://t.co/bCM9DG2EC8 — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) February 12, 2017

Who knows!

Make up your own mind.