A Federal Judge Just Blocked Trump's Revised Travel Ban Nationwide

US District Judge Derrick Watson of Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration's travel ban, saying it likely violates First Amendment protections.

Federal court rules in Hawaii case: Trump Muslim Ban 2.0 blocked nationwide pic.twitter.com/CPwtV9mqOO — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

The judge issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against President Trump's revised executive order, which was due to go into effect Thursday. The ban would have halted the United States refugee program and prevented people from six countries—Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iran, and Yemen—from traveling to the US. The ban has been criticized for targeting immigrants from countries with Muslim majority populations.

In their lawsuit challenging this new version of the ban, plaintiffs Ismail Elshikh and the State of Hawaii argue that "the notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed."

The ruling cites statements made by Trump, Rudy and Miller as proof that the ban is discriminatory https://t.co/9zXG7vulT2 pic.twitter.com/RicmJCICxf — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) March 15, 2017

Everyone pause to give a slow clap for Stephen Miller, strategic genius, giving court reason to strike down White House travel ban. pic.twitter.com/1woJLFWjyf — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 15, 2017

This is a breaking news story. We will update the post when we have more information.