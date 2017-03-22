Multiple People Injured in Attack Near British Parliament

British Parliament is currently on lockdown after a "firearms incident" was reported nearby at Westminster Bridge. The Metropolitan Police is treating the attack as a terrorist incident, until they "know otherwise."

David Lidington, the House of Commons leader, made a statement confirming that the alleged assailant was shot by police after stabbing a police officer.

Firearms incident near #Parliament: This statement has just been given in The Commons. Latest on Sky News pic.twitter.com/KUbrBaJIh0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017

Reuters reports at least a dozen people have been injured. Shots were first reported around 2:30 p.m. local time Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.