Multiple People Injured in Attack Near British Parliament
The House of Commons leader confirmed that the alleged assailant was shot by police.
British Parliament is currently on lockdown after a "firearms incident" was reported nearby at Westminster Bridge. The Metropolitan Police is treating the attack as a terrorist incident, until they "know otherwise."
David Lidington, the House of Commons leader, made a statement confirming that the alleged assailant was shot by police after stabbing a police officer.
Firearms incident near #Parliament: This statement has just been given in The Commons. Latest on Sky News pic.twitter.com/KUbrBaJIh0— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017
Reuters reports at least a dozen people have been injured. Shots were first reported around 2:30 p.m. local time Wednesday.
Scene outside Parliament pic.twitter.com/i9DOT5Th09— Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) March 22, 2017
Helicopter landing in Parliament Square pic.twitter.com/TKHJCWsUOG— Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) March 22, 2017
White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.
This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.