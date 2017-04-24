Trump Slams New Polls as "Fake News"—Except for the Stuff That's Good for Him

The president also remained obsessed with the popular vote.

President Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday at two new polls that showed a majority of Americans are dissatisfied with the president's first 100 days in office.

However, unlike previous times the president has criticized similar surveys and the media as "fake," Trump made sure to highlight the bits of positive news the polls contained for his administration, including an ABC/Washington Post trend that showed that 96 percent of Trump voters do not regret their decision. Here he is trying to have it both ways:

In recent days, Trump appears to be increasingly fixated on how his first 100 days in office will be evaluated, even preemptively calling out the media for negatively covering the benchmark before it arrives:

