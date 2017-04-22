Hundreds of Cities Rally to Support March for Science

Tens of thousands of people are expected in Washington, DC alone.

Apr. 22, 2017 9:23 AM

Amid the Trump administration's plan to gut the Environmental Protection Agency, cut billions in scientific research, and eliminate science advisers' role in the government, thousands of people around the world are expected to participate in marches for science today to defend the role of science and evidence-based policies.

The marches, which coincide with the annual Earth Day celebration, have sparked debate within the scientific community over whether scientists should be actively engaged in political actions. Organizers for the march say the event is nonpartisan—there is no mention of Trump on its website—but assert silence is no longer an option amid the threats posed by Trump and many of his advisers.

Mother Jones has three reporters on the scene, Pema Levy in DC, Jaelynn Grisso in New York, and Karen Hao in Los Angeles. For up-to-the-minute news on the marches, be sure to follow them, along with our rolling collection of updates below:

12:08 pm EST Despite the rain, many are still lining up in DC. The official march doesn't kick off for another two hours:

11:37 am EST Scenes from New York:

11:12 am EST While we wait for the march in New York to get started, here's some suggested reading to supplement your March for Science activities:

10:47 am EST More scenes from DC, via Mother Jones senior news editor Jeremy Schulman:

10:20 am EST Marches from outside the US:

9:37 am EST Crowds are beginning to gather in DC and other cities on the East Coast:

9:25 am EST Happy Earth Day! Here are some greetings from underwater to kick off today's events:

