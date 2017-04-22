Hundreds of Cities Rally to Support March for Science

Amid the Trump administration's plan to gut the Environmental Protection Agency, cut billions in scientific research, and eliminate science advisers' role in the government, thousands of people around the world are expected to participate in marches for science today to defend the role of science and evidence-based policies.

The marches, which coincide with the annual Earth Day celebration, have sparked debate within the scientific community over whether scientists should be actively engaged in political actions. Organizers for the march say the event is nonpartisan—there is no mention of Trump on its website—but assert silence is no longer an option amid the threats posed by Trump and many of his advisers.

12:08 pm EST Despite the rain, many are still lining up in DC. The official march doesn't kick off for another two hours:

Raining harder now at DC #ScienceMarch, but still a long line of protesters waiting to go through security. (Don't worry: Line moving fast.) pic.twitter.com/vBRowfzWys — Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) April 22, 2017

He is a microbiologist. He's standing in the rain because politicians are ignoring science and global warming pic.twitter.com/VQ2WTAX1Fu — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) April 22, 2017

Budding engineer has literally scienced a rain shelter #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/E5SqF9ZDXk — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) April 22, 2017

11:37 am EST Scenes from New York:

Protesters line Central Park West. Police have started limited entrances. pic.twitter.com/4x6Br3r6fj — Jaelynn Grisso (@Jaelynn_Alexis) April 22, 2017

People are still pouring into the @sciencemarchnyc which started with a rally at 10:30. March to start at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/8yc9J2Bqs0 — Jaelynn Grisso (@Jaelynn_Alexis) April 22, 2017

11:12 am EST While we wait for the march in New York to get started

10:47 am EST More scenes from DC, via Mother Jones senior news editor Jeremy Schulman:

Bill O'Reilly reference at #ScienceMarch! Will, a physics & astronomy student, explained it's the gravitational force of the moon. pic.twitter.com/VtUny8Yozt — Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) April 22, 2017

Marco Brenciaglia did epidemiology research on Zika in Grenada. Says loss of biodiversity will harm search for new medicines #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/Kr38Xdu4JX — Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) April 22, 2017

10:20 am EST Marches from outside the US:

Yes we even have scientists marching at the North Pole!!! They're marching for climate action #marchforscience #globalsciencemarch pic.twitter.com/z6sN86Ll2k — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) April 22, 2017

9:37 am EST Crowds are beginning to gather in DC and other cities on the East Coast:

Currently at the #MarchForScience in DC. Weather is a bit gloomy but there's a good early turnout. pic.twitter.com/LrmMAjX44l — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 22, 2017

The line to get into the DC #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/QYHvQtIqQO — Kayla Epstein (@KaylaEpstein) April 22, 2017

9:25 am EST Happy Earth Day! Here are some greetings from underwater to kick off today's events: