Hundreds of Cities Rally to Support March for Science

Amid the Trump administration's plan to gut the Environmental Protection Agency, cut billions in scientific research, and eliminate science advisers' role in the government, thousands of people around the world are expected to participate in marches for science today to defend the role of science and evidence-based policies.

The marches, which coincide with the annual Earth Day celebration, have sparked debate within the scientific community over whether scientists should be actively engaged in political actions. Organizers for the march say the event is nonpartisan—there is no mention of Trump on its website—but assert silence is no longer an option amid the threats posed by Trump and many of his advisers.

Mother Jones has three reporters on the scene, Pema Levy in DC, Jaelynn Grisso in New York, and Karen Hao in Los Angeles. For up-to-the-minute news on the marches, be sure to follow them, along with our rolling collection of updates below:

10:20 am EST Marches from outside the US:

Yes we even have scientists marching at the North Pole!!! They're marching for climate action #marchforscience #globalsciencemarch pic.twitter.com/z6sN86Ll2k — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) April 22, 2017

9:37 am EST Crowds are beginning to gather in DC and other cities on the East Coast:

Currently at the #MarchForScience in DC. Weather is a bit gloomy but there's a good early turnout. pic.twitter.com/LrmMAjX44l — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 22, 2017

The line to get into the DC #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/QYHvQtIqQO — Kayla Epstein (@KaylaEpstein) April 22, 2017

More scenes from DC, including a dinosaur being interviewed by a reporter, via Mother Jones senior news editor Jeremy Schulman:

9:25 am EST Happy Earth Day! Here are some greetings from underwater to kick off today's events.