What Are Trump's White House Aides Worth? Read Their Financial Disclosures
On Friday evening, the White House began releasing the financial disclosures of up to 180 top staffers. The forms provide a revealing though incomplete picture, showing an aide's sources of income over the past year and his or her investments and debts, expressed in ranges not exact amounts. So far, these records show that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump could be worth as much as $740 million and are still benefiting from their vast business holdings, including Ivanka's stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. And they indicate that chief White House strategist, whose assets are valued between $11.8 million and $53.8 million, earned a significant amount of his income last year from entities linked to Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah, the conservative megadonors. Below are the disclosures of more than 30 officials. We'll post more as they become available.
Stephen Bannon, assistant to the president and chief strategist
Katie Walsh, deputy chief of staff for implementation. (Walsh recently departed the White House for a job with an outside group promoting Trump's polices.)
Sean Spicer, press secretary
Reince Preibus, chief of staff
Donald McGahn II, White House counsel
Stephen Miller, senior adviser to the president for policy
Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison
Jared Kushner, assistant to the president and senior adviser to the president
Makan Delrahim, deputy White House counsel
Gerrit Lansing, chief digital officer
Joseph Lai, special assistant to the president
Jennifer Korn, deputy director, White House
Jeremy Katz, deputy director of the National Economic Council
Kenneth Juster, international economic affairs
Gregory Katsas, deputy counsel to the president
Boris Epshteyn, assistant director of communications. (Epshteyn is reportedly leaving his White House role.)
Hope Hicks, director of strategic communications
Andy Koenig, special assistant to the president
Shahira Knight, special assistant to the president
Timothy Pataki, special assistant to the president, Office of Legislative Affairs
David J. Gribbin, special assistant to the president
James Burnham, senior associate counsel
Bill McGinley, White House cabinet secretary
Joyce Meyer, deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of legislative affairs
Uttam Dhillon, special assistant to the president and senior associate counsel
Ann Donaldson, special counsel to the president and chief of staff to the White House counsel
Benjamin Howard, special assistant to the president and house special assistant
Ashley Marquis, chief of staff, National Economic Council
Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council
Michael Ellis, special assistant to the president and associate counsel
Julia Hahn, deputy policy strategist
John Eisenberg, deputy assistant to the president, National Security Council legal adviser, and deputy counsel to the president for national security
Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president