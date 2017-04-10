2 People Are Dead After a Shooting Inside San Bernardino Elementary School

Two adults have been confirmed dead after a gunman opened fire inside North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California Monday. Two students were also injured in the attack.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

San Bernardino County Police Chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed the incident on social media, and said that the shooting is being treated as a murder-suicide. According to Burguan, the two injured students have been hospitalized.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017 We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

