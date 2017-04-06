This Week's Chemical Attack in Syria is Just the Latest "Red Line"

A child receives medical treatment after a chemical attack in Khan Sheikoun, Syria.

On July 23, 2012, a former spokesman for the Syrian foreign ministry acknowledged for the first time that his government had stockpiles of chemical weapons, but asserted that they would "never, never be used against the Syrian people or civilians during this crisis, under any circumstances." A little more than a year later, approximately 1,400 people on the outskirts of Damascus were killed in a chemical attack carried out by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. It was the largest chemical weapons attack since Saddam Hussein gassed thousands of Kurds in Halabja, Iraq, 25 years earlier. Now, as the Syrian civil war enters its sixth year, chemical weapon attacks on civilians continue apace.

Yesterday, disturbing photos and videos (warning: they're graphic) started coming out of the town of Khan Sheikoun in rebel-held Idlib Province: children in spasms, foaming at their mouths, gasping for breath, and lying motionless as parents cry over them and rescue teams attempt to wash chemical agents from their bodies. According to the Syrian American Medical Society and various monitoring groups, barrel bombs were dropped on civilian areas, reportedly killing at least 74 people, including at least 11 children, and injuring hundreds more. The bombs contained toxic chemical agents, likely including sarin—a liquid nerve agent that often causes death by asphyxia.

After the attack, the White House pinned the blame on the Obama administration's "weakness and irresolution." This morning, President Donald Trump, who previously excused Assad's crimes by highlighting that his regime was also fighting ISIS, said that the attack "crosses many lines, beyond a red line, many many lines," possibly signaling a change in attitude toward Syria and Assad. (Just days before the attack, Nikki Haley, the American ambassador to the United Nations, stated that the administration does not consider removing Assad from power a priority, echoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said last week that Assad's future "will be decided by the Syrian people.")

Yesterday's attack was the latest in a long string of chemical attacks against Syrian civilians. Here's a brief timeline of how we got here.