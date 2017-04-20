Trump Invites Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent to the White House

Nugent once called President Obama a "subhuman mongrel."

President Donald Trump hosted a trio of eyebrow-raising guests at the White House on Wednesday, reportedly dining with Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock.

It's not clear why Palin and her musician pals, one of whom has praised the use of the word "nigger" and suggested Barack Obama "suck on" his machine gun, were invited to the Oval Office, but here we are:

The guests even managed to sneak in a photo posing in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton—seen in this Facebook post by Nugent's wife, the self-avowed "Healthy Lifestyle Ambassador" Shermane Nugent:

The photos were roundly mocked when they first began appearing on social media:

Perhaps this is just one more reason the Trump White House is opting to keep its visitor logs secret?

