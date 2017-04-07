Some of Trump's Biggest Supporters Are Furious About the Syria Strike

"Betrayal."

Apr. 7, 2017 3:41 PM

Alex Brandon/AP

Some of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters are going ballistic over last night's strike in Syria, which the commander-in-chief ordered in response to the Syrian government's chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier this week. Many on the far right say war simply isn't what they voted for. White nationalist Richard Spencer accused the president of "betrayal."

Of course, not all of Trump's right-wing internet supporters are criticizing the strike:

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones appears ambivalent about the whole thing. One headline on Jones' site Wednesday read, "REPORT: EVIDENCE MOUNTS THAT SYRIAN GAS ATTACK IS FALSE FLAG." On his show, Jones has suggested that Trump is being deceived by the left on the Syria issue and even said today that president is "disintegrating in my eyes on so many levels." At the same time, Jones has said that perhaps Trump does understand what is really going on in Syria and that the airstrikes were actually a brilliant geopolitical move. "We'll see if this is a Machiavellian stroke of genius by Trump for the good, or whether he's been manipulated by the neo-cons toward a wider war," he said.

At least one Trump backer, internet super-troll Charles Johnson, claimed the United States may not have even attacked Assad, according to Politico:

Meanwhile, internet troll Charles Johnson was not prepared to accept that the U.S. really had struck at Assad, saying that a source at CENTCOM told him the strike had actually targeted the Islamic State. "I'm very skeptical of any claims made in the media on military matters," he said. "Especially since the Iraq War."

At the same time, reaction among Republican elected officials has been mixed—some have applauded the move, while others are criticizing him for not seeking Congressional approval first. 

And then there's Rush Limbaugh, who posted this on his website Wednesday evening: "My message to scared liberals: Syria lied to Obama and Kerry about getting rid of WMD…This attack was taken to uphold Obama's honor. Trump's 'Red Line' was lying to America's first black president. Does that make it better?"

view comments