BREAKING: FBI Director James Comey Fired

"Today will mark a new beginning," says President Trump

May 9, 2017 6:11 PM

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom via ZUMA

In a unexpected move, FBI director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

Trump said he was acting on the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and sent the following letter to Comey.

view comments