Hillary Clinton returned to Wellesley College Friday to deliver her alma mater's 2017 commencement speech, encouraging graduates not to sit on the sidelines during a political climate she described as a "full-fledged assault on truth and reason." Her remarks, which frequently sparked loud applause from the audience, included a number of veiled slights at President Donald Trump, including an implicit comparison with Richard Nixon.

"By the way, we were furious about the past presidential election, of a man whose presidency would end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice," Clinton said. "After firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice."

"But here's what I want you to know," she continued. "We got through that tumultuous time."

The sharp quip was just one of the few times on Friday Clinton appeared to offer a side some have claimed she rarely exhibits: funny, warm, and self-deprecating. The former Democratic presidential candidate set the tone by humorously crediting the role a bit of wine played in helping her get back on her feet after November.

"You may have heard that things didn't go exactly as I planned," Clinton said. "But you know what—I'm doing okay."

"Long walks in the woods, organizing my closets, right? I won't lie—Chardonnay helped a little too."

But she also sharply criticized the Trump administration's policies, specifically calling the new budget proposal "an attack of unimaginable cruelty."

While the speech was largely praised on social media, conservative networks could not resist focusing on Clinton's cough at the beginning of her remarks: