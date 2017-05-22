James Corden Just Delivered an Unscheduled, Heartbreaking Tribute to Manchester

James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show on CBS, broke into his pre-taped show Monday night to deliver an unscheduled and impassioned tribute to the victims of the attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 19 people and injured 50 others.

The British comedian, visibly shaken, described Manchester as a place with "strong, proud, caring people with community at its core."

"It's famous for incredible music—Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes," Corden said. "It's a place full of comedy, curries and character."

"We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening," he said.

