Bernie Sanders on Report that Shooter Volunteered for His Campaign: “I’m Sickened.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called this morning’s shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice practice in Virginia a “despicable act” during a speech to the Senate Wednesday morning, after learning that the suspect in had apparently volunteered for his 2016 presidential campaign.

The attack wounded at least five people, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), one of his aides, and two Capitol Police officers, after the alleged gunman James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on a baseball field in the Del Ray neighborhood of Virginia around 7am.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” Sen. Sanders said. “Real change can only come through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) addressed also his colleagues Wednesday morning. “We are all horrified by this dreadful attack,” he said: