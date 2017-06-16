Read the Just-Released Disclosure on Donald Trump’s Finances

The US Office of Government Ethics published President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure on Friday, just a month after the White House said the president would voluntarily release it.

The 98-page document offers a glimpse of the president’s wealth amassed from his real estate empire. The document does not lay out the details of how much debt Trump had or how much he paid in taxes last year. Our reporters are going over the document in detail and we’ll have more posts soon, but in the meantime you can read the whole thing for yourself below. Let us know in the comments if you see anything particularly interesting.