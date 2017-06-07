Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday that President Donald Trump demanded loyalty and repeatedly pressured him to shut down the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump said, according to Comey’s prepared remarks. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

The remarks confirm much of what has been previously reported on the memos Comey wrote to document conversations he had with the president, including Trump’s repeated demand that Comey pledge loyalty to him.

Comey, in his testimony, will also say he had informed the president that he was not personally under investigation. But the former FBI director refused to publicly state this because it would “create a duty to correct, should that change.”