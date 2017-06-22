Trump Denies “Taping” Comey

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not create or possess any recordings of his private conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

The acknowledgment ends weeks of speculation, prompted by the president himself, that the White House may have recorded Trump’s conversations with Comey.

His tweets Thursday, however, left room for the possibility of potential recordings carried out by other sources.

In March, Trump accused the Obama administration, without evidence, of illegally tapping the phones at Trump Tower. The allegation was refuted by, among others, James Comey himself.

If Trump is really concerned with third parties recording his White House conversations, he might want to stop letting mysterious Russian photographers into the Oval Office.