Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was working himself into a lather, rallying the troops at the Freedom and Faith Coalition’s annual conference in Washington on Thursday, when all of a sudden a voiceover interrupted him—just as he was in the midst of a dramatic pause.

Here’s Cruz’s face when the announcer cut in to introduce the organization’s southern regional director, Virginia Galloway:

please enjoy this footage of sen. ted cruz being forced off the stage at a faith and freedom conference pic.twitter.com/BtWIVDLxLs — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 8, 2017

President Trump was also speaking at the event, while former FBI Director James Comey was giving riveting testimony before the Senate intelligence committee (read our big takeaways here).

