A Federal Judge Just Found Joe Arpaio Guilty of Criminal Contempt

Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who made a name for himself with his extreme anti-immigration policies and his notorious Tent City jail, has been found guilty of criminal contempt.

Arpaio, who served as sheriff of Maricopa Country for 24 years, was charged by the Justice Department last October with defying a judge’s order to stop targeting immigrants for traffic stops.

He was voted out of office the following month.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 5. Arpaio, 84, faces up to six months in jail.

Read US District Judge Susan Bolton’s full ruling below:



