Hot Mic Captures Senator Ridiculing “Unattractive” Colleague Who Wanted to Duel Her

“Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this bunny?”

Ben DreyfussJul. 25, 2017 12:41 PM

Last Friday, Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas), a big supporter of the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare and replace it with…something, said he would challenge Republican “female senators from the Northeast” to a duel for opposing that effort, if only they weren’t women.

There is only one Republican female senator from the Northeast opposed to the bill. Her name is Susan Collins (R-Maine).

Cut to today. The Republicans are planning to vote on an Obamacare repeal bill. Collins was talking to a male senator, reportedly Jack Reed (D-R.I.), and the private conversation was caught on a CSPAN hot mic: 

Collins: Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?

Reed: Trust me, you know why he challenged you to a duel? Because you could beat the shit out of him.

Collins: He’s so unattractive, it’s unbelievable. Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this bunny, Playboy bunny?

Here is the photo she is referring to:

Farenthold, who was once sued by a staffer for sexual harassment (the claim was settled outside of court), has yet to comment. 

Listen to the audio here: