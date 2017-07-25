Last Friday, Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas), a big supporter of the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare and replace it with…something, said he would challenge Republican “female senators from the Northeast” to a duel for opposing that effort, if only they weren’t women.

There is only one Republican female senator from the Northeast opposed to the bill. Her name is Susan Collins (R-Maine).

Cut to today. The Republicans are planning to vote on an Obamacare repeal bill. Collins was talking to a male senator, reportedly Jack Reed (D-R.I.), and the private conversation was caught on a CSPAN hot mic:

Collins: Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel? Reed: Trust me, you know why he challenged you to a duel? Because you could beat the shit out of him. Collins: He’s so unattractive, it’s unbelievable. Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this bunny, Playboy bunny?

Here is the photo she is referring to:

Let's see the full pic, these duck Jammie's are priceless….. pic.twitter.com/lMws1jmkQD — man (@manVSbaby) July 24, 2017

Farenthold, who was once sued by a staffer for sexual harassment (the claim was settled outside of court), has yet to comment.

Listen to the audio here: