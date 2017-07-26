Trump Announces He Won’t Let Transgender People Serve in the Military

He said he couldn’t “accept or allow” it.

Inae OhJul. 26, 2017 9:22 AM

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that transgender people will be banned from serving in the US military, marking a sharp reversal from the Pentagon’s decision last year to lift the longstanding ban. He announced the policy change on his Twitter account:

Trump has repeatedly claimed to be friendly to issues concerning the LGBT community. The Department of Defense has yet to issue a statement confirming Trump’s announcement. 