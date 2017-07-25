President Donald Trump is being roundly criticized for indulging in a hyper-political message at the Boy Scouts Jamboree on Monday, a celebration that has historically been used to discuss the virtues of the organization. The president used the event to attack his opponents, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the “fake media.” The rambling speech even included threats to Republican senators who may vote against the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

At one point, he appeared to issue a warning to Health Secretary Tom Price, saying he “better get” the votes for passage or else he would be fired.

The Boy Scouts organization immediately attempted to distance itself from Trump’s speech saying the group did not promote any political position. And many watching from afar jumped onto social media voicing more intense criticism. Mother Jones contributing writer Ted Genoways was an Eagle Scout and is from generations of Boy Scouts. Read his thoughts on Trump’s remarks below:

My grandfather was a scoutmaster for 40 yrs. He was awarded the Silver Beaver. The youth leadership award in that council is named for him. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

My father was an #EagleScout. He received the Silver Award in the Explorers. And he attended the National Jamboree in Valley Forge in 1957. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

I was an #EagleScout. I was on the staff of the National Jamboree at Fort AP Hill in 1989. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

My son is in Boy Scouts. He is a Star scout w/ all requirements completed for Life. He’s hoping to finish his Eagle by next summer. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

Not long ago, my son and I went through the family collection of old Scout stuff. By trading, we have Jambo patches from 1933 to 1989. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

After looking at all of that, my son has been bugging me to go. He’s been making plans w/ his grandfather, talking abt how we should all go. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

Thankfully, we were not among those in today’s crowd. But there must be others there with stories like ours. Trump trampled that tradition. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

Worst of all, he did it for no reason. He made the national gathering of Boy Scouts about himself only b/c he makes everything abt himself. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

As Scouts, we were taught never to make our service about politics. Scouts are not supposed to appear in uniform at political events. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

And yet, Trump saw fit to turn the largest gathering of Boy Scouts into a political gathering, as if they had come together only to see him. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

It’s the worst kind of desecration, and it he does it repeatedly and without a second thought. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

And before anyone brings it up: No one has a more conflicted relationship w/ Scouts than I do. I love the organization and hate a lot abt it — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

In this way, it’s a lot like America itself. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

But Trump didn’t dishonor the Boy Scouts by falling short of its standards; he made a mockery of the ideals themselves. It’s what he does. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

Sadly, the @boyscouts are now in a position of having to disavow statements made by the president, but that’s what they must do. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

And by the way, the only time that Trump ever had any previous dealings with the Boy Scouts was when Don Jr. joined in 1989. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

The membership fee was $7 in those days—and Trump didn’t pay it out of pocket. He took the money from charity. https://t.co/GHM7utt0vm — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017