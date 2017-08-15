A Member of Trump’s Diversity Council Wants Steve Bannon Fired

One member of President Donald Trump’s National Diversity Council has a message for the president: Fire Steve Bannon.

Javier Palomarez, the president and CEO of the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release that condemning white supremacy “should have been a no-brainer” for Trump after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville over the weekend. Instead, Palomarez said, Bannon, the White House’s chief strategist, and other members of the administration have used “winks and nods” to win votes from “the most evil elements of our society.”

On Monday, after widespread criticism from both parties, Trump finally issued what many saw as a reluctant condemnation of white supremacist violence. Palomarez did not say he would resign from the diversity council. On Tuesday, Scott Paul of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, a nonprofit group, became the fourth business leader to resign from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council in the immediate aftermath of the president’s tepid Charlottesville response.

Palomarez made clear that he believes the blame “ultimately resides” with the president. Firing Bannon, he said, is just the first step.