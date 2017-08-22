Here’s What Happened When Steve Mnuchin’s Wife Mocked a Woman for Having Less Money

Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, was forced to make her social-media presence private after sparking outrage with an Instagram post that flamboyantly bragged about a slew of designer labels she was wearing while disembarking an official Air Force jet.

The caption on the now-deleted photo read: “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa”

As if that wasn’t enough, Linton managed to make matters worse for herself by mocking one of her critics for having less money than she does.

“Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable” Jenni Miller, a mother of three living in Portland, had commented on the photo.

Louise Linton, wife of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just turned her Instagram private after posting this (h/t @skenigsberg) pic.twitter.com/beakVnAhhu — Margarita Noriega (@margarita) August 22, 2017

Linton swiftly lashed out at Miller with the following rant on the post, which has since gone viral:

Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more sacrifices toward our day “trip” than you did.

Linton’s harsh response immediately reminded the internet of the actress’s self-published memoir last year that detailed her time living in Zambia during her gap year in the 1990s. That book, titled In Congo’s Shadow, was roundly ridiculed for what many described as screaming white privilege and general bad writing.

Quite the populist hashtags on Louise Linton's Instagram (Mnuchin's wife), following her taxpayer-funded day trip to Kentucky. #hermesscarf pic.twitter.com/kp38ZhJGhr — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 22, 2017

What? Louise Linton in trouble again? After her controversial portrayal of Zambia in a vanity book, who'd have thought? #SheIsATireFire https://t.co/fKusTwciUr — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 22, 2017

Ah…Louise Linton whose memoir about her gap year in Zambia was pulled off Amazon because fabrications https://t.co/D2fwhZcR3e https://t.co/X5C12Cebpd — Adam Khan (@Khanoisseur) August 22, 2017

Even “alt-right” conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich joined the outrage today to call Linton “basic.”

Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton tags designer brands while leaving Air Force jet and goes off on taxpayer. It doesn't get more basic than this! pic.twitter.com/hqRUD9a2ci — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) August 22, 2017

Linton and Mnuchin were married in Washington, DC, this past June. Vice President Mike Pence officiated the extravagant ceremony.