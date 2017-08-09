The FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid at the home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, people close to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election have told the Washington Post.

The July 26 raid occurred one day after the Senate Judiciary Committee dropped a subpoena to compel Paul Manafort to testify in the probe. Manafort was not given any advance notice of the raid.

From the Washington Post:

The search warrant indicates investigators may have argued to a federal judge they had reason to believe Manafort could not be trusted to turn over all records in response to a grand jury subpoena. … The documents are said to include notes Manafort took while attending a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June 2016.

