In a series of angry tweets Thursday morning, President Donald Trump took aim at two sitting Republican senators, first attacking Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who had earlier criticized the president’s Charlottesville response, and then knocking “toxic” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and appearing to endorse his Republican primary challenger.

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists……

…and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember!

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!

Both senators have publicly called on Trump to issue a more emphatic statement rejecting white nationalism amid the continuing backlash over his equivocal response to the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After initially claiming “many sides” were responsible for the violence on Saturday, Trump did eventually denounce hate groups and racism two days later. By Tuesday, however, Trump swiftly retreated from those statements with an explosive press conference that all but defended the white nationalist groups who were protesting the removal of a Confederate memorial honoring Robert E. Lee.

In attacking Graham on Thursday, Trump falsely claimed that he never equated white supremacists with counter-protesters.

“I am not putting anybody on a moral plane,” he said during Tuesday’s chaotic press conference. “You had a group on one side and the other and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and horrible.”