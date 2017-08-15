Trump Refuses to Blame White Nationalists for Charlottesville Violence. Now They’re Celebrating.

“Thank you…for your honesty & courage,” says David Duke.

Joanna NixAug. 15, 2017 6:37 PM

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

At a press conference at Trump Tower this afternoon, President Donald Trump backtracked on his Monday speech condemning white supremacists for the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend. This time, he again blamed the “many sides” of the conflict—including the “alt-left”—and criticized the movement to remove Confederate statues.

While Trump’s critics are calling him out for reversing his position, white nationalists are quite pleased. Their Twitter reactions to the press conference have bordered on elation, with one tweet likening the president to a god. Here’s a sampling: