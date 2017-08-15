At a press conference at Trump Tower this afternoon, President Donald Trump backtracked on his Monday speech condemning white supremacists for the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend. This time, he again blamed the “many sides” of the conflict—including the “alt-left”—and criticized the movement to remove Confederate statues.

While Trump’s critics are calling him out for reversing his position, white nationalists are quite pleased. Their Twitter reactions to the press conference have bordered on elation, with one tweet likening the president to a god. Here’s a sampling:

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

I’m proud of him for speaking the truth. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 15, 2017

Post God-Emperor Trump memes go go go. pic.twitter.com/2ezT5BuKtF — Virginia Dare (@vdare) August 15, 2017

Thank you President Trump for condemning the alt-left antifa thugs who attacked us in Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/2VSeLa6hkC — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) August 15, 2017