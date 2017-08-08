Trump Vows to Meet North Korea Threats With “Fire and Fury”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea against escalating nuclear tensions, promising the United States would unleash unprecedented “fire and fury” if the country did not stop threatening to retaliate against the United Nations’ newest sanctions.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump told reporters from his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course, where he is vacationing for the next two weeks. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. They will be met with fire, fury, and frankly power the likes of which the world has never seen.”

President Trump: If North Korea makes any more threats to the U.S., "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" pic.twitter.com/8dQed79L1W — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2017

The president’s ominous remarks came just hours after it was reported that North Korea had developed a missile-ready nuclear weapon.

Trump has long been fascinated by the threat of nuclear war. In 1990, he described nuclear destruction in inevitable terms, deeming it “the greatest of all stupidities” for people to believe it could be avoided.

During the presidential campaign, Trump reportedly asked a foreign policy expert why the US refrains from utilizing its nuclear capabilities.

In 2013, Trump criticized then-President Barack Obama for fueling tensions that could lead to the next world war.