Here’s the Email Ivanka Trump Sent From Her Private Account Doing Government Work

Lock her up?

Inae OhSep. 25, 2017 4:05 PM

Stefan Rousseau/ZUMA

Documents obtained by a FOIA request from the government watchdog group American Oversight reveal Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to conduct official government business. 

The new set of emails show Trump in February discussing a women’s entrepreneurship initiative on her private account with Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon. While Trump did not officially become a federal employee till March, Newsweek reports it’s highly likely she had access to a government email account at the time.

The revelation comes just one day after Politico reported her husband Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, used a private email account to communicate with other White House officials. 

A lawyer for Kushner later confirmed the report, but claimed the practice was limited to “fewer than a hundred emails.” As news of Trump’s private email use broke Thursday, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, announced the launch of an investigation into Kushner’s emails.

During the presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump slammed Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state and urged that she be prosecuted and locked up for the offense.  

Ivanka Trump Emails from Private Account (p. 3)

View entire document on DocumentCloud