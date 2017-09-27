Jared Kushner Registered to Vote as a Female

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has an apparent problem filling out forms. According to public records first picked up by Wired, Kushner is registered to vote in New York as a female.

Kushner is already under fire for failing to properly complete security clearance forms and disclose his meetings with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election. The revelation also comes in the same week his lawyer confirmed that he used a private email account to conduct official White House business with several administration officials.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has launched an unprecedented effort to investigate voter fraud—a problem that administration officials and allies have alleged is widespread, even though the evidence says otherwise. It’s unclear whether the president’s “election integrity” commission would count Kushner’s error as fraud.