Scores of NFL players linked arms and kneeled in defiance as the national anthem blared in stadiums across the country today, just two days after President Donald Trump criticized one of their own. Some didn’t participate in the national anthem at all, choosing to stay in their locker rooms, while the NFL’s only Muslim owner went beyond the team statement and stood on the field beside his players in protest.

Current and former athletes, from Cleveland Caveliers star LeBron James to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, lashed out after Trump called on NFL owners to fire players who protest during the national anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday night.

Statement from Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin. Maybe my favorite response thus far. pic.twitter.com/MpH2Y1dC44 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 23, 2017

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump told the crowd, alluding to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling during the anthem to condemn police violence and racial injustice last season inspired others to join in protest.

On Saturday night, Oakland A’s rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell, whose father was in the US army, became the first Major League Baseball player to take a knee during the national anthem. He explained to reporters why he joined in on the protests.

Here are Bruce Maxwell's words. The rest can be found in @susanslusser's story: https://t.co/iJv9S396MA pic.twitter.com/smRIwqdOjj — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 24, 2017

More than a dozen members of the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee during the US national anthem when the two sides faced off in London, England. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who contributed $1 million to Trump’s campaign last year, locked arms with his fellow players and called it a privilege to stand with his players. “We have a lot of work to do, and we can do it,” Khan said in a statement, “but the comments by the President make it harder. That’s why it was important for us, and personally for me, to show the world that even if we differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”

Ravens and Jaguars players kneeling during National Anthem in England pic.twitter.com/GhthyfIEe3 — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) September 24, 2017

Trump: “NFL owners should fire players who protest!” Shad Khan: pic.twitter.com/6i2TVaOqPD — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) September 24, 2017

Shad Khan, the Jags owner who stood next to players with their arms interlocked, released this statement: pic.twitter.com/fcxO09BvCX — Tim Rohan (@TimRohan) September 24, 2017

Hours before their game against the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS that the team would stay in the locker room during the national anthem.

Mike Tomlin just told me @NFLonCBS #Steelers will NOT be participating in the #NationalAnthem today in CHI. Staying in the locker room. — Jamie Erdahl (@JamieErdahl) September 24, 2017

Mike Tomlin. No players behind him. pic.twitter.com/GYR0M4EyvR — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 24, 2017

Alejandro Villanueva was the lone Steelers player to come out during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/Jl7id3EGnk — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

Kneeling/locking arms at Bills-Broncos game pic.twitter.com/pQHLwooBex — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) September 24, 2017

ICYMI – here is the full National Anthem for today's #Bills vs Broncos game. Coach McDermott linking arms with players. pic.twitter.com/aGywrj6Fvt — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 24, 2017

Almost entire Broncos team takes a knee #Bills pic.twitter.com/gEOIbtVMo4 — They call me E ☜  (@yamanboo) September 24, 2017

Whole bunch of Patriots players are kneeling. There are some boos in the crowd pic.twitter.com/nLkc6TeQRh — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2017

Boos and chants of "Stand up!" As the anthem begins with a few Patriots taking a knee in front of bench. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) September 24, 2017

10 Saints sat- Bush, Vaccaro, Banjo, Okafor, Rankins, Jordan, Peterson, Kamara, Ingram, Coleman. Fleener, Morstead, Robertson stood beside. pic.twitter.com/GJnHqOsNgy — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 24, 2017

#Bucs WRs Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson took a knee for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/gpKBCZYhOy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2017

Singer Rico Lavelle raised a fist and took a knee at the end of his national anthem performance before the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons game.

The national anthem in Detroit ended on one knee pic.twitter.com/7Fi3wSjHSb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

Falcons-Lions national anthem singer Rico Lavelle took a knee and raised his fist at the end of his performance: pic.twitter.com/JwrTP94ySD — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

Here are eight members of the Detroit Lions kneeling. Many broadcasts apparently didn't show much of the protests. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/mAZobqaKl7 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 24, 2017

Dolphins locked arm-and-arm, including owner Stephen Ross. Four players took a knee: Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Maurice Smith and Julius Thomas. pic.twitter.com/hVebWDyPrQ — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) September 24, 2017

Miami locks arms ahead of its game against the Jets (via @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/e04aP28vDp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

Cleveland Browns players take knee during national anthem https://t.co/BJMqCwm6ns pic.twitter.com/B4KeUG9YRz — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) September 24, 2017

#Colts players locked arms during anthem. Several took a knee, including Jabaal Shepard, Darius Butler, Hooker. pic.twitter.com/asgYFoCzyt — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 24, 2017

Several #Colts and #Browns players taking a knee during the national anthem – several boos from the crowd @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/16q8sbn5EV — Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) September 24, 2017

NFL players around the league took a knee, remained seated or locked arms during today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/FJ5JztLf1E — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2017

The Redskins stand with linked arms – some players are kneeling – as most of the Raiders sit during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/cFrz0E9PaF — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) September 25, 2017

Not a single player from the Titans or the Seahawks participated in the National Anthem just now. pic.twitter.com/yskxkpFYL0 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 24, 2017