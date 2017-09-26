Saudi Arabia Will Allow Women to Drive Soon

In a historic royal decree, Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it will allow women to drive. The country had been the only one in the world where women were forbidden from obtaining driver’s licenses.

The policy will begin in June 2018.

King Salman’s decision to lift the longstanding ban comes days after women in the country were allowed to participate in its National Day events—which typically include fireworks and concerts—for the first time.

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.

