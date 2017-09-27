Trump Deletes a Bunch of Tweets Backing Loser in Alabama Primary

Shortly after congratulating Roy Moore, the winner in Tuesday’s Alabama Republican primary runoff, President Donald Trump deleted at least three tweets in which he had previously backed Moore’s opponent, incumbent Sen. Luther Strange.

Trump had campaigned for Strange, traveling to Hunstville, Alabama, on Friday to speak at a rally for the senator. There, he admitted he had some doubts about the endorsement. “I’ll be honest, I might have made a mistake,” he said.

ProPublica, which catalogues Trump’s deleted tweets, captured the newly removed Strange posts:

Ethics groups, most notably Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, have argued that deleting presidential tweets could violate federal law mandating such communications be preserved.

Other tweets touting Trump’s support of Strange are still available:

Big day in Alabama. Vote for Luther Strange, he will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement. He is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Trump’s editing of his Twitter account on Tuesday did not extend to his most controversial tweets. The ones bashing professional athletes, for example, remain.