Trump Keeps Tweeting About NFL Protests While Largely Ignoring Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Suffers While Trump Tweets NFL Attacks Puerto Rico is devastated. Trump is attacking black athletes. Posted by Mother Jones Video on Monday, September 25, 2017

While Donald Trump dedicated his weekend Twitter activities to attacking professional athletes, North Korea, and John McCain, the president wrote nothing about Puerto Rico—even as the island continues to reel from the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

The last time Trump used his Twitter account to offer words of support to the island was Wednesday, when he wrote a message directed at Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello: “We are with you and the people of Puerto Rico. Stay safe! #PRStrong.” By contrast, his Twitter tirade against NFL players who during the national anthem protest racial injustices entered its third day on Monday.

Trump first launched his recent barrage against professional athletes on Friday during a campaign rally in Hunstville, Alabama, for Sen. Luther Strange. Trump started his speech by including Puerto Rico among a list of “communities that have recently been ravaged by storms and by floods.” He quickly descended into a highly divisive event during which he insulted NFL players who have taken a knee in protest during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired’?” Trump said on Friday.

Of the 42 tweets Trump has sent since his last tweet about Puerto Rico, 14 have been about athletes, seven have been about GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, and three have been about North Korea.

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Across Puerto Rico, large populations remain without power or aid. Officials estimate it may take up to six months to restore power to the entire island. White House officials have signaled that Trump plans to visit Puerto Rico, but an official date has yet to be announced.

Many, including Hillary Clinton, are criticizing the president’s response—or lack thereof—to the unprecedented disaster.

President Trump, Sec. Mattis, and DOD should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens. https://t.co/J2FVg4II0n — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump’s Twitter feed remains squarely fixated on attacking professional athletes.