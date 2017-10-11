Boy Scouts Will Finally Allow Girls to Join

The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that it will allow girls to join some of its program. The organization’s board of directors unanimously voted to make the historic change, which will take effect next year.

“The decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law,” chief executive Michael Surbaugh said in a statement. “The values of Scouting—trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave, and reverent, for example—are important for both young men and women.”

“We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children,” he added.

The organization’s smallest group, the Cub Scouts den, will remain single-gender.