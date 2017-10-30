Here’s Trump’s First Reaction to Manafort and Gates Indictments

President Donald Trump dismissed the federal charges against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Monday, alleging that the accusations listed in the indictment took place before his presidential bid. However, the indictment specifically lists Manafort’s activities from at least 2006 through 2016.

Shortly before Trump’s tweet, Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States.

Trump also continued to demand focus on Hillary Clinton.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

….Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

For more on today’s dramatic events, head to our exhaustive timeline explaining how we got here and outline of the key players in the Trump-Russia scandal.