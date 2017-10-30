Here’s Trump’s First Reaction to Manafort and Gates Indictments

The president spent the weekend lashing out at the investigation.

Inae OhOct. 30, 2017 10:35 AM

Bill Clark/ZUMA

President Donald Trump dismissed the federal charges against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Monday, alleging that the accusations listed in the indictment took place before his presidential bid. However, the indictment specifically lists Manafort’s activities from at least 2006 through 2016.

Shortly before Trump’s tweet, Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States. 

Trump also continued to demand focus on Hillary Clinton. 

For more on today’s dramatic events, head to our exhaustive timeline explaining how we got here and outline of the key players in the Trump-Russia scandal.