Mass Shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Causes Panic and Carnage

Numerous casualties were reported as of late Sunday night.

Mother JonesOct. 2, 2017 3:07 AM

Medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

At least one gunman opened fire during a country music concert on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday night. Video footage quickly circulating on social media showed panicked crowds fleeing the scene and the sound of what appeared to be sustained automatic gunfire.

Initial news reports, citing local hospitals, said there were at least 24 victims with gunshot wounds. Some flights into Las Vegas’ McCarran airport were diverted.

This is a developing story.