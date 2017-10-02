At least one gunman opened fire during a country music concert on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday night. Video footage quickly circulating on social media showed panicked crowds fleeing the scene and the sound of what appeared to be sustained automatic gunfire.
Initial news reports, citing local hospitals, said there were at least 24 victims with gunshot wounds. Some flights into Las Vegas’ McCarran airport were diverted.
Witnesses tell me people were getting shot around them #LasVegas @news3lv pic.twitter.com/xUOELxFupH
— Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) October 2, 2017
This is a developing story.