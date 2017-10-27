Rose McGowan gave her first public remarks since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape earlier this month, saying it’s time for Hollywood to “clean house.” McGowan is among the various women who have stepped forward with allegations of sexual abuse and assault against Weinstein in recent weeks.

“I came to be a voice for all of us who’ve been told we were nothing, for all of us who’ve been looked down on, for all of us who’ve been grabbed by the motherf—ing pussy,” she said in the rousing speech at the Women’s Convention in Detroit. “No more. Name it. Shame it. Call it out. Join me, join all of us as we amplify each other’s voices and we do what is right for us and for our sisters and for this planet.”

During her remarks, McGowan called for more diversity in the entertainment industry and also described the danger of having so many men—especially men like Weinstein—making the decisions that impact women’s careers, livelihoods, and identities.

Hollywood may seem like it’s an isolated thing, but it’s not. It’s the messaging system for your mind. It is the mirror that you are given to look into. This is what you are as a woman. This is what you are as a man. This is what you are as a boy, girl, gay, straight, transgender. But it’s all told through 96 percent males in the Director’s Guild of America. That statistic has not changed since 1946, so we are given one view. And I know the men behind that view and they should not be in your mind and they should not be in mine.

You can watch McGowan’s speech below: