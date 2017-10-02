“Thoughts and Prayers Are Not Enough”: Politicians Call for Action After Las Vegas Shooting

The White House says it’s “premature” to discuss gun control policies.

Kanyakrit VongkiatkajornOct. 2, 2017 3:58 PM

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, accompanied by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., right, calls for gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in an Orlando LGBT nightclub.J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Politicians across the country are demanding action to curb gun violence after the largest mass shooting in modern American history left more than 50 dead at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. 

“Thoughts and prayers are NOT enough,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted. “Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times.” 

President Donald Trump condemned the shooting as an act of “pure evil” in a White House statement Monday. “We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss,” he said of the victims. At a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy” but said that it was “premature” to discuss gun control policies without knowing more facts about the shooting.

“There’s a time and place for a political debate, but now is the time to unite as a country,” Sanders said. 

Politicians on both sides of the aisle expressed support for the victims of the shooting, but many also called for action beyond condemnations and prayers. 

“We can’t and shouldn’t sit by as innocent Americans suffer rampant gun violence that is unmatched in any other country in the world,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) tweeted. “Many people may be saying now is not the time to talk about gun safety, but like so many moms and dads in our country, I want to know—if not now, when?” 

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a staunch advocate of gun reform, blasted Congress for inaction. “It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic,” he said in a statement. “It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

See some of the other responses to the Las Vegas below: 

Lawmakers also discussed the shooting on the Senate floor. You can follow the debate here