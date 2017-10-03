Moments before departing for San Juan on Tuesday to survey Puerto Rico’s devastation from Hurricane Maria, President Trump again appeared to lay blame on local residents for slow recovery efforts, while boasting of his administration’s “terrific” work.

“On a local level, they have to give us more help,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “But I will tell you, the first responders, the military, FEMA—they have done an incredible job in Puerto Rico.”

“We need their truck drivers to start driving trucks,” he complained.

Referring to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, an outspoken critic of the administration’s response, Trump claimed she and others were beginning to share in his effusive praise: “I think she’s come a long way. I think it’s now acknowledged what a great job we’ve done.”

After Cruz made an emotional plea last week calling on the president to do more to help Puerto Rico, Trump has repeatedly taken to Twitter to attack her for being “nasty” and demonstrating poor leadership in the wake of Maria. On Sunday, he blasted the media and “politically motivated ingrates” for trying to score political points by criticizing the government’s relief efforts.

It’s unclear whether Trump will meet with Cruz during his visit Tuesday.

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

…people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Nearly two weeks after the hurricane first made landfall, much of the island is still without power, with many of the residents saying they have yet to see any signs of federal aid.