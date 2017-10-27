Trump Lashes Out at Tom Steyer Over $10 Million Impeachment Campaign

This is probably going to backfire for the president.

Inae OhOct. 27, 2017 9:20 AM

Shortly after an ad calling for his impeachment aired on Fox & Friends, President Donald Trump on Friday took aim at the ad’s financial backer, Democratic megadonor and environmentalist Tom Steyer, branding him “wacky and unhinged.”

The $10 million national ad campaign is part of a growing movement to remove Trump from office. Steyer, who donated more than $91 million to Democrats in the 2016 elections, has urged the party to take a tougher stance on impeachment in the upcoming midterm elections. 

“A Republican Congress once impeached a president for far less,” Steyer says in the ad. “And today, people in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons.”

Trump’s tweet on Friday is likely to bring more attention on Steyer’s campaign. 